JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe has ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in Jasper and Newton counties on Friday, March 18, from sunrise to sunset in honor of Joplin Police Officer Jake Reed.
Reed was shot and killed by a suspect last week. Two other officers, Cpl. Benjamin Cooper and Rick Hirshey, were also shot in the confrontation. Cooper did not survive his injuries, and Hirshey was released from the hospital this week.
“Less than five years ago, at just 22 years of age, Jake Reed took an oath to protect his community, fight violence and run toward danger, no matter the risk to himself,” Lt. Gov. Kehoe said. Kehoe is acting as governor while Gov. Mike Parson is overseas for a trade mission. “Last week, his courage and commitment to safeguarding others cost Officer Reed his life. His heroic service and contributions to Joplin are magnified by the gift of life he provided to others through organ donation. We must continue to support Officer Reed's family and the heroes of law enforcement who sacrifice each day to make our communities safer.”
Reed graduated from Missouri Southern State University Law Enforcement Academy in May 2017 and joined the Joplin Police Department that same month.
The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Reed is laid to rest.