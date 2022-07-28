ST. LOUIS − Several roads are closed across the St. Louis area due to flash flooding.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a flash flood warning for St. Louis, Florissant and Chesterfield until 5:45 p.m. Illinois cities Centralia, Salem and Mascoutah are also under a flash flood warning until 7:30 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning continues for Saint Louis MO, Florissant MO and Chesterfield MO until 5:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/dpso2nPVe2— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) July 28, 2022
The Missouri Department of Transportation reports several closures, including eastbound Highway 64 between Hampton and Kingshighway and lanes on Interstate 70 into downtown.
Flash flooding due to the current rain coming through the area is temporarily closing more roadways in the region. At this moment, it looks like I-64 near Hampton is closed in both directions, as well as more lanes on I-70 into downtown. https://t.co/lo5ecbJmuD has the latest. pic.twitter.com/urcKYcxOnN— MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) July 28, 2022
St. Louis Police report the following road closures:
- Hodiamont and Horton Pl
- 4900 block of Labadie Pershing & Debalivere
- Delmar & Claredon
- Vandeventer & Washington
- Goodfellow from Natural Bridge to Goodfellow Pl.
- Compton/Chouteau
- Compton/Laclede
- Vandeventer/Page
- Skinker/Hodiamont
- Forest Park/Kingshighway
- Olive/Taylor
⚠️ Flash flooding continues in St. Louis area. This was taken near Central West End of St. Louis City about an hour ago. Please avoid the area. Over half of flooding deaths involve vehicles. Don’t attempt to drive through floodwater! pic.twitter.com/KpYh4WIJuK— Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (@MoSEMA_) July 28, 2022
The St. Louis Police and Fire Departments said they have responded to multiple calls for stranded drivers. No injuries have been reported.
⚠️PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH STANDING WATER⚠️Several feet of water have been reported throughout #STLCity. Don’t take the chance! #YourFireDepartment pic.twitter.com/vg2zyfH5gP— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) July 28, 2022
Follow the police department, fire department and MoDOT on Twitter for the latest updates.