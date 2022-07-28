ST. LOUIS − Several roads are closed across the St. Louis area due to flash flooding.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a flash flood warning for St. Louis, Florissant and Chesterfield until 5:45 p.m. Illinois cities Centralia, Salem and Mascoutah are also under a flash flood warning until 7:30 p.m.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reports several closures, including eastbound Highway 64 between Hampton and Kingshighway and lanes on Interstate 70 into downtown.

St. Louis Police report the following road closures:

  • Hodiamont and Horton Pl
  • 4900 block of Labadie Pershing & Debalivere
  • Delmar & Claredon
  • Vandeventer & Washington
  • Goodfellow from Natural Bridge to Goodfellow Pl.
  • Compton/Chouteau
  • Compton/Laclede
  • Vandeventer/Page
  • Skinker/Hodiamont
  • Forest Park/Kingshighway
  • Olive/Taylor

The St. Louis Police and Fire Departments said they have responded to multiple calls for stranded drivers. No injuries have been reported.

Follow the police departmentfire department and MoDOT on Twitter for the latest updates.

