SPRINGFIELD - A Homosassa, Florida man pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in a $223,000 money-laundering conspiracy, after a email hacking scheme which targeted Fort Leonard Wood, as well as Tennessee and Idaho.
Franklin D. Huggins, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Huggins admitted that he participated in a money-laundering conspiracy related to a $223,427 wire fraud scheme from Jan. 1, 2017, to Jan. 28, 2019, according to press release.
Through a business email compromise scheme, Huggins' co-conspirators targeted Fort Leonard Wood and two businesses.
According to the press release, Huggins received the money from the victims in one of his own bank accounts. Withdrawing cash, he used it for his personal benefit and transferred it to other individuals or entities, outside of the purposes he represented to the victims, the release said.
Huggins and his co-conspirators stole $164,568 from the Fort Leonard Wood branch of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.
The conspirators hacked the email of an Illinois charter bus company, then sent emails to Fort Leonard Wood purporting to represent the company, which provides transportation during the winter holiday season for military personnel.
Huggins and his co-conspirators also stole $9,000 from an individual in Tennessee and stole $49,859 from a business in Idaho.
Under the terms of Monday’s plea agreement, Huggins must forfeit to the government a money judgment of $223,427.
Under federal statutes, Huggins is subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole, the release said.