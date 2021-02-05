COLUMBIA – The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths related to the disease increase in the state of Missouri daily. Meanwhile, the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services has reported far fewer cases of influenza cases this season compared to last.
MU Health Care Pediatric Infectious Disease Physician Christelle Ilboudo was one of many healthcare workers surprised by the significantly low numbers.
“We were prepared for seeing, you know, big numbers,” Ilboudo said. “Typically we peak in October, November, and we haven't seen that.”
So far during this flu season, DHSS has reported 1,017 lab confirmed cases and only one death attributed to the flu. At the same time last year, there were 18,811 lab confirmed cases of influenza and 588 flu related deaths.
That is a 94.5% drop in flu cases and a 99.8% decrease in flu related deaths. Ilboudo does not solely contribute these numbers to a lack of flu tests. The tests are similar to the rapid and PCR tests used to detect COVID-19.
"There are different tests that we use," Ilboudo said. "We use both tests right now, and neither one are really picking up a whole lot."
At one Minnesota lab, the number of flu tests since December has increased 1000%. There were no positive flu cases out of the 20,000 samples, according to The Atlantic.
It is a sign that masks, social distancing, and other safety measure are working to stop the spread of COVID-19. Ilboudo believes masks could be the new normal as a result.
“I think for some cultures, they naturally do that [wear masks] already anyways,” Ilboudo said. “I think that here, we are going to probably see more people adopted that practice over time, too.”
In total, over 38 million people were infected and 22,000 died during the 2019-2020 flu season throughout the nation. Over 431,000 deaths of COVID-19 have been reported since the start of the pandemic.