COLUMBIA - Former Boone County clerk Taylor Burks is making a congressional bid to be a U.S. House Representative for Missouri's Fourth Congressional District.

On July 1 Burks filed a Federal Election Commission form one to run for Rep. Vicky Hartzler's seat.

The open U.S. House race was created by Hartzler's decision to run for Roy Blunt's Senate seat in 2022. She was elected in 2010.

Burks is running a Republican.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Burks is currently the Division of Labor Standards Director for Missouri.

He was appointed as Boone County clerk by former Governor Eric Greitens in 2017. The position became vacant after the resignation of Wendy Noren, who became ill after serving nearly 40 years.

Former state senator Ed Emery, Republican, has also announced he will run for the seat in the house.

District Four stretches from Columbia to the southern suburbs of Kansas City.