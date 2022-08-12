MISSOURI − Columbia's former mayor Brian Treece was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the state's Highway and Transportation Commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
Treece served as the mayor of Columbia from 2016 to 2022 and now serves as vice president of strategy and development at EquipmentShare. He also has been a partner at TreecePhillips, LLC since 2002.
The Highway and Transportation Commission is a six-member, bipartisan board that governs the Missouri Department of Transportation. The commission is responsible for planning and maintaining the state's highway network.
Members are appointed for a six-year term.