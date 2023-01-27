ST. CHARLES COUNTY − Former Fox 2 news anchor Victor Faust has been named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by his former coworker, Crystal Cooper.
Cooper alleges that Faust defamed, assaulted and restrained her from leaving the broadcast booth during their radio show, "The Edge Morning Show" on Sept. 13, according to the petition filed Tuesday in St. Charles Circuit Court.
Faust's attorney, Travis Noble, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the lawsuit is "completely without merit."
Off-air comments made on Sept. 13 were recorded and sent anonymously to the Post-Dispatch. Faust could be heard berating Cooper, calling her overweight and using profanity multiple times. He also criticized her parenting skills.
KOMU 8 obtained the lawsuit Friday. It asks for an excess of $25,000 for each of the three counts, as well as punitive damages.
The lawsuit claims Faust blocked Cooper from leaving the booth against her will. It also says Cooper continues to suffer from the experience and "may ever suffer the same in the future."
Faust was fired from Fox 2 after the incident. The lawsuit alleges at the end of November, Faust talked about Cooper on his podcast, "Cancel This," where he allegedly blamed Cooper for his termination.
"The only person who is responsible for any loss of employment by Victor Faust Jr. is Victor Faust Jr.," the lawsuit states.
No hearings have been scheduled for the suit.