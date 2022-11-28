FORT LEONARD WOOD - Fort Leonard Wood's Trees for Troops program is making a return to the Automotive Skills Center Dec. 2 and 3 where hundreds of live Christmas trees will be free for active-duty, reserve and National Guard service members and their spouses.
Members may reserve a pick-up time between noon and 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at Bldg. 1383, by calling the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) Installation Wide Events Office from now until Dec. 1, at 573-596-6913, or by visiting the FMWR website.
A military ID is required at time of pickup.
Anyone with access to the installation is welcome to pick up a free tree on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last between the same time on Dec. 3.
There is a limit of one tree per family.
According to Megan O’Donoghue, FMWR director, Fort Leonard Wood is one of more than 80 military installations receiving trees this holiday season as part of the Trees for Troops program.
“These trees are donated by people across the United States and individual tree farms to show their appreciation and support for our military families,” O’Donoghue said. “Knowing that people from across the nation are coming together to support our military is incredibly heartwarming.”
More information about the Trees for Troops program can be found on its website, treesfortroops.org.