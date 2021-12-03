SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A pharmacist at Fort Leonard Wood was charged in federal court Friday with assaulting his supervisor and stabbing him with a knife multiple times.
According to a press release by the U.S. Attorney Western District of Missouri, Robert E. Sapp, 63, was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to do bodily harm.
Sapp remains in federal custody.
According to an affidavit, Sapp was working at a dispensing window at the Post Exchange Pharmacy in Fort Leonard Wood when he was approached by the supervisory pharmacist.
Another employee told investigators the two men started arguing, then tumbled to the ground.
The witness said she saw Sapp standing over the victim with a knife in his hand, stabbing him.
When she asked Sapp, “What are you doing?” he put the knife in his pocket and fled from the pharmacy and drove off, the release said.
Sapp was detained by military police while attempting to flee in his vehicle.
When Sapp was removed from his vehicle, the affidavit explained, he had a knife in his pocket with visible hair and blood on it.
The vehicle also had visible blood on the interior of the driver’s side door, and Sapp had blood on his clothing, the affidavit said.
The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Medical personnel reported that he has multiple stab wounds, including multiple stab wounds to his head.