FRANKLIN COUNTY − Franklin County Sheriff's deputies have located a deceased female in a wooded area in St. Clair, Missouri.
According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, deputies were conducting a search of the area, located near Westwoods Road and Quiet Valley Court, due to a previously filed missing persons report. A female had walked away from a residence and into the wooded area on May 18.
Deputies and a K-9 search team were in the wooded area Tuesday around 7:15 a.m. where they located the deceased female.
Authorities say the person's identity has not yet been confirmed. The body has been transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy and identification.
