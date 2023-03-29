A man from Franklin County was accused in federal court last week of transporting a minor for sexual activities.
Scott M. Arnold-Micke, 46, was indicted in federal court on March 22, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Missouri.
After his arrest last Friday, Arnold-Micke appeared in a U.S. District court in St. Louis, where he pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday.
According to the indictment, between the spring of 2018 and fall of 2020, Arnold-Micke transported a child as young as 11 with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to the news release.
A motion filed in the case accuses Arnold-Micke of sexually assaulting six other minors and traveling across seven states to engage in the act. It asks the court to hold him in jail until trial.
One victim is currently receiving treatment after Arnold-Micke allegedly knocked the teeth out of their mouth due to their refusal to engage in intercourse, according to the release.
The crime holds a potential penalty of 10 years in prison along with a fine of $250,000.
According to the Phelps County Focus, Arnold-Micke is the founder of Peace of Mind, a clothing and smoke shop, with locations in Rolla, Sullivan, Cuba and Park Hills.
Other potential victims are asked to reach out to the FBI in St. Louis at 341-589-2500 or the Rolla Police Department at 573-308-1213.
The case is currently under investigation by FBI, Rolla Police Department and the Phelps County Sheriff's Department along with Attorney Dianna Collins, who is prosecuting the case.