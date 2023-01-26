COLUMBIA - Missouri lawmakers are pushing to make food provided by public schools free to all students.
House bill 172, sponsored by State Rep. Brian Seitz (R-Branson), would require public schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students.
"There are many schools that are already at nearing 100% free and reduced lunches. There are some schools that are at, say 70% free and reduced lunches," Rep. Seitz said. "The people that are being squeezed are those that are in the middle or lower-middle class. And this would add up to upwards of $600 of savings for them per year."
According to Feeding America, 695,830 people in Missouri are facing hunger, and 194,070 of those are children. People facing hunger in Missouri are estimated to report needing $344,295,000 more per year to meet their food meals
Additionally, Sen. Angela Mosely (D-Florissant) proposed Senate bill 321, which would establish the Missouri Universal School Meal Act.
This bill would be used to reimburse schools for the costs of student meals that aren't reimbursed under the federal meals program.
Columbia Public Schools provides various different feeding programs, according to Laina Fullum, the director of nutrition services for the district.
"So to be free, you would have to be 135% at poverty level for this year for the school year, then to be reduced it'd be 165% at the poverty limit," Fullum said.
Qualifying for these programs depends on income and household size.
"The one that people know the most is going to be the National School Lunch Program," Fullum said. "But we also provide the School Breakfast Program. We bring in commodities to keep the price of meals down."
Additionally, CPS provides Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Programs some years, but so far, not this year.
"We're the ones that actually send out the applications that would normally go out every year for all households, so that they can apply for meal benefits," Laina said. "So they can either get free or reduced price meals, which is helpful for many households."
During the pandemic, CPS provided free meals for all students to help support families.
"If they made both breakfast and lunch free, that would put a lot more money back in the pockets of our households who are struggling," Fullum said. "And it would also make it easier on our office in terms of processing information and also keeping up with student debt, because it's the other thing we have right now is growing student debt."
HB 172 had its second read during the first week of session, while SB 321 had its first read. Neither have committee hearings scheduled yet.