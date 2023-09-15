WENTZVILLE − Three auto-manufacturing facilities in the country started the first strike in the history of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union Friday at the big three automakers, Ford, GM and Stellantis. That includes 3,700 union members at the GM plant in Wentzville.
Dozens of workers were picketing outside the closed facility gates in Wentzville Friday afternoon. Cars passing on Mexico Road honked in support of the picketers.
Hundreds of workers also packed the nearby UAW Local 2250 Ken Worley Hall waiting to sign up for picketing shifts.
KOMU 8 News spoke to Dreya Madison, a nine-year employee who works on brakes at the Wentzville plant. As a single mother, Madison said she needs a raise to help her family.
"It's very important. [The price] of everything is going up," Madison said. "Child care is going up. How am I going to be able to support my child without a decent raise and still be able to be a decent employee and come to work on time?"
Madison says she usually works 48 hours or more per week and hasn't received a raise in two years.
"I'm doing it [the strike] for the employees. I'm doing it for the company. I'm doing it for the people who drive the cars. I take pride in everything that I do, and I want to be properly compensated for it," she said.
GM offered the UAW a compensation package that included a 20% wage increase for workers, after the union requested a 40% increase. They didn't accept it.
Stephen Webber is the political director for the Missouri AFL-CIO, which is a coalition of labor unions in Missouri. He joined picketers Friday at the plant where the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon trucks are assembled.
"What they're fighting for is good wages," Webber said. "That not only impacts themselves, but also workers in the manufacturing economy all across the country."
A former leader of the UAW Local 2250 told KOMU 8 that they will strike for "as long as it takes," until their conditions are met.