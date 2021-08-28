KINGDOM CITY - Missourians will see an increase in their gas prices starting Saturday as a result of the signing of Senate Bill 262 back in July.
The change in prices will mean an increase of 2.5 cents per year for five years, eventually raising the prices from 17 cents to 29.5 cents per gallon.
The increase comes after over a decade of failed tax increases.
The revenue from the tax will go towards maintaining Missouri's roads and bridges.
Some Mid-Missourians taking long trips for work and leisure said they will feel the effect of the increase.
Brad Heimericks travels 500 miles each week for work. He said he thinks his wallet will feel the change.
"It'll cost me an extra $60 to $80 a week," Heimericks said. "You know, it's quite a bit of money at the end of the month."
Another Mid-Missouri driver said he has seen an increase in the cost of the pump for a while.
"It's definitely troubling my savings,"Srini Gullapalli said. "Earlier I used to put a reasonable amount but nowadays I'm paying extra."
According to the bill, motor fuel used for commercial highway vehicles like hauling trucks are exempt from the tax increase.
People can get a refund on the tax increase if they keep the receipt from the pump and file it with their taxes.