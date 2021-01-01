FULTON Mo. - The Fulton Police Department arrested a man twice on Friday for charges that include intoxication and burglary.
A press release from the department states officers responded to a suspicious vehicle Friday morning at 11:00 a.m.. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Thomas Epperson and he was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Epperson was released shortly after this initial incident, but the department said he was later taken into custody for a second time the same afternoon for burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle, after breaking into the tow company that had removed the vehicle involved in the first arrest and stealing the car.
Epperson was taken to the Callaway County Jail and left in their custody on a no bond hold.
(Editor's note: This story was corrected to change "Fulton County Police Department" to "Fulton Police Department")