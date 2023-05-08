JEFFERSON CITY − The future of a Senate bill that would prohibit adults from texting while driving is unclear as the legislative session wraps up this week.
Currently, Missouri and Montana are the only states that allow texting and driving for those over the age of 21.
SB 398 passed in the Senate in April and was scheduled to be discussed in the House Monday. However, the House adjourned until 9 a.m. Tuesday and the bill was not heard.
If passed, SB 398 would establish the "Siddens Bening Hands Free Law" and prohibit the use of electronic communication devices while operating a vehicle.
In May 2019, Randall Siddens was working as a triathlon volunteer on Grindstone Parkway in Columbia. He and another volunteer were struck by a vehicle, driven by a woman who was reportedly on FaceTime while driving. The driver pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years.
Missouri's current law bans drivers 21 years old and younger from texting while driving. The consequence of doing so is a $200 fine and two points against their driver's license. This bill would eliminate the current law and the prohibition against texting and driving would apply to all ages.
Since 2014, cell phone-related crashes in Missouri increased by 30%, according to 2022 data from the Missouri Department of Transportation. Approximately 70% of drivers using cell phones in Missouri traffic crashes were 22 years old or older.
Officers who stop a non-commercial motor vehicle for a violation of the bill would have to inform the driver of their right to decline a search of their electronic device. The bill also says law enforcement cannot access the device without a warrant or confiscate the device while awaiting issuance of a warrant.
KOMU 8 News reached out to Sen. Nick Schroer (R-St. Charles County), the sponsor of the bill, for comment but did not hear back.
Before the bill can be made into law, it must pass through the House and return back to the Senate. The legislative session will end Friday.