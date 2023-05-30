ST. LOUIS − Gabriel (Gabe) Gore was sworn in as the City of St. Louis circuit attorney during a ceremony at Carnahan Courthouse Tuesday morning.
Missouri Supreme Court Judge Robin Ransom administered the oath of office as Mayor Tishuara Jones and other local leaders attended the ceremony.
Gov. Mike Parson appointed Gore, a former assistant U.S. attorney, as the new chief prosecutor on May 19, three days after former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's sudden departure.
Gore is a partner in the St. Louis law firm Dowd Bennett and previously worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis.
"We're proud to see Mr. Gore sworn in as Circuit Attorney as he helps usher in a new day for the City of St. Louis," Parson said in a news release. "Restoring law and order to St. Louis and faith in the criminal justice system is no small task, but Mr. Gore is qualified - He is the right man, at the right time, to do right by the people of St. Louis, and we welcome him to the job and look forward to his common sense leadership."
Parson's General Counsel Evan Rodriguez, who had been serving as interim circuit attorney, resigned immediately prior to the ceremony.
Gardner had been the subject of an ouster effort by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey. Gardner announced on May 4 that she would resign effective June 1. Then unexpectedly on May 16, she announced her resignation was effective immediately.
Per state statute, Gore will serve out the remainder of the current circuit attorney term, which will end on Jan. 1, 2025.