KINGDOM CITY - Missourians are getting vaccinated and preparing for spring break travels, but they are met with higher gas prices when filling up their tanks.
The current average gas price in Missouri stands at $2.683, according to AAA. That price is up nearly 44% from last year's average at $1.921. The price average increase in Columbia is similar from $1.939 one year ago to $2.774 today.
Jeff Milyo is the Economics Department Chair at the University of Missouri. He explained the higher prices are both a cause of seasonal changes and the pandemic.
"There are seasonal factors as we head into driving season from the type of gasoline blend and more drivers on the road for summer travel that will increase prices," Milyo said. "Coming out of COVID is going to probably lead to a bigger increase in demand initially, because it will take time for the supply chain to kind of catch up to accommodate that increase in demand."
The supply of gas is currently lower than a year ago with crude oil production. A higher demand from more drivers and travelers on the road and a lower supply from oil producers is causing the increase in current prices.
With spring break right around the corner for many Missouri families, more people are getting out of the house to travel in the spring and summer months. At this time last year, demand for oil was significantly lower because of the state and nationwide stay-at-home orders.
"All through last year demand for gasoline nationwide just plummeted, largely due to the stay-at-home orders," Nick Chabarria, AAA spokesperson, said. "The supply was still normal last year and that's why prices were low last year and higher now with the increased demand."
With the coming summer months comes the popular travel season for drivers. Chabarria explained even though prices are high right now, AAA is hopeful the increase will slow down soon.
"AAA doesn't expect prices to rise due to regular summer demand quite as much as it would in the past," Chabarria said. "We expect prices to still steadily increase but at a slower rate than what we've seen in the last month."
But from an economic perspective, as more people feel comfortable getting out of the house with the vaccine rollout and relaxed restrictions, Milyo is expecting prices to keep increasing.
"The usual seasonal fluctuations are probably going to be exacerbated because we're emerging from the COVID cocoon, soon, hopefully," Milyo said.
The hardships of the pandemic are carried through a rise in gas prices because it's an item the majority of Americans can't live without, regardless of the price.
"When gas prices go up, it is a hardship especially for lower income and middle income individuals because a sort of necessary activity is now much more expensive," Milyo said. "You have to rationalize on other things, like going out to eat or new clothes for the kids."
People who spend the majority of their work day driving are also feeling the pressure from a rise in gas prices. Cory Dieckmann from Mexico, Mo. drives nearly everyday for his company, The Car Lot. He explained how the current prices are affecting him.
"They're really high and when you're driving about 100 miles a day that adds up quick," Dieckmann said. "They just keep going up and hopefully they don't go up anymore."
At the beginning of the pandemic a year ago, gas prices reached historic lows from low demand and high supply from crude oil producers. Nnmadi Opia is traveling from Maryland to Kansas and talked with a KOMU 8 reporter while stopping for gas in Columbia. He explained on his stop gas prices aren't relatively high from pre-pandemic times.
"Gas prices right now are pretty good, they're rising but they're not as terrible as the east coast or major cities," Opia said. "Last week prices were $2.69 and right now they're $2.79, so a 10 cent rise isn't that bad."
Missouri's highest recorded gas price average is $3.945 a gallon in July of 2008. For Columbia, the highest recorded average is $4.006 a gallon at the same time.