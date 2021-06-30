Gas prices

Gas prices continue to rise across Missouri and the US.

COLUMBIA - Gas prices continue to rise as the demand for gas continues to increase.

The demand for gas has it a two-year high. According to a report by AAA, gas demand has reached levels not seen since 2019. Nick Chubbaria, a AAA spokesperson, said overseas crude oil prices are behind the increase of prices.

"Overseas oil producers have been cutting production because crude oil dropped off in price significantly last year," Chabarria said. "So they've been trying to adjust production, of course, to drive the price up a little bit."

In some places around the country, gas stations have actually ran out of gas. According to CNNoutages have been reported in the Pacific Northwest, Northern California, Colorado and Iowa. However, in Missouri, Chabbarria said travelers should not be concerned.

"We're not necessarily seeing a gasoline shortage, there is ample supply of gasoline to go around in the U.S. and Missouri," Chabbarria said. "What we're seeing right now is a field truck driver shortage, you know, basically getting gasoline from the distribution centers, to your local gas stations."

Across the country there has been a truck driver shortage. Chabbarria said it has occurred due to the decrease in the demand for drivers during the pandemic. In Missouri, Chabbarria said gas supply should not be a problem in the coming days.

For those who are traveling this weekend, AAA is projecting 43 million drivers to hit the roads. In Missouri, over 700,000 drivers are projected to travel.

"Fill up before you leave home and then if you are concerned about any shortages you see out on the road or supply issues, call ahead to these gas stations before you stop that way, you can check to see to make sure they do have enough fuel to go around," Chabarria said.