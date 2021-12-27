MISSOURI − According to a GasBuddy survey, gas prices around the state of Missouri have fallen 2.3 cents per gallon in the past week.
The average gas price right now is $2.94 per gallon. These prices are 10.2 cents lower than they were a month ago but $1.01 higher than they were a year ago.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in the state has gas priced at $2.49 a gallon, with the most expensive being $3.59 a gallon. Nationally, the average price in gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week.
"Nearly every state saw average gasoline prices decline last week as millions of Americans took to the road for holiday travel, with the national average now nearly 20 cents per gallon lower than in early November. While the fall in prices is welcomed, we set an ugly new record for the holiday- it was the most expensive Christmas Day we've ever seen by two tenths of a penny," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a news release.
The national average is down 14.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.01 higher than they were a year ago.