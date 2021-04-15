MISSOURI - As more and more people are vaccinated across the country, it’s important to continue to monitor the demographics. A recent study shows Missouri is similar to the nation, in the respect that there is a gender gap seen across vaccination demographics.
According to the Missouri COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 36.4% of females in Missouri have received one dose of the vaccine, while 25.1% have been fully vaccinated. This is a higher rate than Missouri men, as 28.8% have received one dose and 18.3% are fully vaccinated.
According to the latest Census data, 50.9% of Missouri's population are women, or 3,124,766 people.
An April study by Kaiser Health News examined vaccination dashboards for all 50 states and the District of Columbia and found that each of the 38 states that listed gender breakdowns showed more women had received shots than men.
The study also said that women are much more likely than men to be working in healthcare and education, which increases the chance they’ve already been vaccinated in a prior tier.
Women also see a longer life span than men, which means that older people in the first rounds of vaccine eligibility were more likely to be female.
A robust 64.2% of multiracial Missourians have initiated their vaccine cycle, while 52.4% have been fully vaccinated, or 76,874 people. The dashboard says 26.5% of white Missourians have gotten at least one dose, while 17.6% have been fully inoculated, or 896,761 people. Just 16.6% of Black or African-American residents have started their vaccine cycle. Only 10.1% have been fully vaccinated, or 73,574 people.
American Indian or Alaska Native residents in the state have the lowest vaccine percentage, with just 4.8% at full vaccination, or 1,735 people.
There are similar trends in ethnicity numbers, with 26.3% of Hispanic or Latino having initiated the vaccine cycle. 26% of non-Hispanic or Latino Missourians have gotten at least one shot.
As of the latest update, about 33% of Missourians have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 22% have completed vaccination.