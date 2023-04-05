GLEN ALLEN - The Bollinger County community is rebuilding Wednesday after a tornado tore through the town of Glen Allen, around 50 miles south of St. Louis, between 3:30 and 4 a.m.

The storm killed 5 people and left dozens injured.

KOMU 8 News talked to one survivor of the storm as many mourn the loss of their family, friends and community, but are still trying to move forward.

“I survived. There were some that got more damage than I do,” Glen Allen resident Diana Jones said. "It’s heartbreaking to see it."

87 structures were damaged, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 12 of those were completely destroyed.

Jones’ home wasn’t hit hard, but just down the road, roofs were peeled off buildings and trees were all snapped in half.

“These hills have always protected Glen Allen. This is the first time I’ve ever seen it get it,” Jones said.

Gov. Mike Parson made remarks on the community coming together for rescue and recovery efforts during a press conference Wednesday.

“One thing you’ll find out in small-town Missouri, you’ll find out that everyone will start to come together at an early time to start and help out,” Gov. Parson said.

While its assessments aren't done yet, the National Weather Service said survey teams found what looks like high-end EF2 tornado damage.

Even though it's hard to predict how long it will take Bollinger County to rebuild, Jones said her town is holding each other close.

“Hug your friends, hug your neighbors…keep going," Jones said. "That’s all you can do."