MISSOURI − MERS Goodwill announced Tuesday it would close its retail stores during the holidays for the first time in the company's 100+ year history.
MERS Goodwill will operate on the following hours over the holidays:
- Wednesday, Nov. 24, open until 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 25, closed
- Friday, Dec. 24, closed
- Saturday, Dec. 25, closed
- Friday, Dec. 31, open until 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 1, closed
"The holidays are for a lot of wonderful things but they're especially for taking time to spend with loved ones," a news release from the company said.
MERS Goodwill said the holidays can be a stressful time and work schedules can make things more difficult.
Goodwill has retail locations in Columbia, Moberly and Jefferson City.