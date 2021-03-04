JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson held a press briefing Thursday regarding COVID-19 and the vaccine in the state of Missouri.
The briefing comes after Texas and Mississippi rescinded their statewide mask mandates. Missouri does not have a statewide mask mandate, but the governor urged local jurisdictions to examine their policies.
"I think if you're out there in some of the areas that still have mandates, you should seriously take a real serious look at how you're going to do that," Parson said.
Parson says he believes a mandate isn't necessary to encourage mask use.
"I still think many, many people will wear masks. I believe they'll take that upon themselves to do that," the governor said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that he was rescinding the state mask mandate in Texas and allowing all Texas businesses to open at full capacity. These changes take effect on March 10.
The same day, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced that his state would make the same changes. As of Wednesday, March 3, all Mississippi businesses are allowed to open fully. The state no longer requires masks.
Missouri has never had a statewide mask mandate. After Texas and Mississippi rescinded their mandates, Parson shared data online saying that Missouri hospitalizations had fallen below 1,000 people.
In the absence of a state mandate, Parson has asked Missourians to take personal responsibility regarding the pandemic. He has deferred to local municipalities regarding mask policies.
"I think the quicker we can get businesses back open, and people back in there to make a living, is a good thing," Parson said.
Parson also announced a new COVID-19 vaccine delivery channel in Missouri on Thursday.
Pharmacies across the state will begin receiving prioritized shipments of the vaccine through a new State Pharmacy Program. Starting next week, 15% of Missouri's weekly vaccine allocation from the federal government will be allocated to the new program.
Over 160 pharmacies across 84 counties were identified based on ability, location and population. The pharmacies have the ability to administer 200 initial doses per week and will consistently receive this number of doses in addition to booster doses.
Mid-Missouri pharmacies in the program include:
- Sam's Health Mart locations in Moberly
- Sam's Health Mart in Fayette
- D&H Drug Store locations in Columbia
- Kilgore's Medical Pharmacy locations in Columbia & Ashland
- Flow's Health Mart in Columbia
- Kinkead Pharmacy in Centralia
- Burrell Pharmacy in Columbia
- Jackson Street Drug in Mexico
- Webber Pharmacy in Mexico
- Summers Pharmacy in Boonville
- Whaley's East Side, Southwest and West Side in Jefferson City
- Medley Pharmacy Inc. in Owensville
- Hermann Family Drugstore in Hermann
- Sinks Pharmacy locations in Iberia, Rolla, Belle & Vienna
- Eldon Drug Company in Eldon
- Auburn Pharmacy #280 in Camdenton
- Family Pharmacy in Montgomery City
- The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy in Montgomery City
In his briefing, Parson noted that virus activity in Missouri is down for the seventh consecutive week. Missouri has the second-lowest number of average daily cases of any state in the country.
Parson said the state received 50,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.
Beginning next week, the state will shift personnel to accommodate more mass vaccination events in Kansas City and St. Louis.
"We do recognize that some Missourians are less interested in receiving a vaccine than others. Vaccine interest is often highest in the urban population," Parson said.
Last week, at his weekly briefing, Parson announced the state would move into Phase 1B - Tier 3 on March 15. This will grant vaccine eligibility to 550,000 more Missourians.
Tier 3 includes people who are involved with critical infrastructure. This group includes educators but also those who work in the transportation, energy, and agriculture industries, among others.
During the Feb. 25 briefing, Parson said that if vaccine supply continued steadily, the state could open Phase 2 in 45 days from March 15. That date would fall on April 29.
Phase 2 would offer vaccine eligibility to the homeless, as well as industries involved in economic recovery, like financial services.