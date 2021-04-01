JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson held his weekly COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon at the state Capitol. State health director Dr. Randall Williams was also present at the briefing.
It was the first briefing since he announced the activation dates of Phase 2 and Phase 3 of Missouri's vaccination plan, two weeks ago.
Dr. Williams touched on the recent Pfizer/BioNTech study that said the vaccine was well tolerated in youths ages 12 to 15. He said he has talked with pediatricians and the authorization for use of the Pfizer vaccine in children could come "very soon."
Gov. Parson was asked about Medicaid expansion in Missouri. Missouri voters last year voted to expand eligibility for the program to thousands more low-income adults. The House on Thursday passed a budget proposal without enough funding to cover more people under the government health care program.
Parson said it is too early to say how his office will respond to the House's budget, and that the bills still have to face the State Senate before it goes to his desk. Parson's proposed budget included Medicaid expansion.
Parson also gave an update on the status of COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in Missouri. The state's 7-day positivity rate remains steady around 4%, and hospitalizations have dropped below 800 for the first time since early August, according to the Governor.
Nearly 66% of Missouri's 65 and older population and 32% of the 18 and older population have received an initial vaccination, he said.
Phase 2 was activated Monday and included those who have been "disproportionally affected and those who accelerate economic recovery." Approximately 880,000 people are included in Phase 2.
Phase 3 will activate next Friday, April 9 and includes the rest of the Missouri adult population, which is approximately 1.1 million people.
With all phases activated, approximately 4.5 million Missouri residents will be eligible. According to the governor's office, 60% of Missouri residents say they want a vaccine, nearly 2.7 million people.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, 26.1% of adult Missourians have initiated vaccination and 15.9% have completed vaccination. Over 2.5 million doses have been administered across the state.
When asked about a "vaccine passport," Gov. Parson said the state will never mandate the use of a vaccine passport. He said he believes those choices are left to the private sector.