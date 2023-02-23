JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Andrew Bailey will hold a joint press conference Thursday morning to announce a lawsuit against the federal government's "Waters of the United States" (WOTUS) rule.
The press conference will take place at 10 a.m. at the State Capitol.
Parson and Bailey will be joined by Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins and other Missouri agriculture leaders.
The new rule would require land owners to request permission of federal bureaucrats before using their own property in ways deemed to impact certain ponds, streams, ditches, or other wet areas of ground.
Twenty-three other states are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which was filed in North Dakota last week, including West Virginia, North Dakota, Georgia, Iowa, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wyoming and Virginia.
