JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Parson announced on Thursday the availability of up to $10 million in funding for Missouri county jail maintenance and improvements.
Parson said Missouri sheriff's and county jail administrative agencies can apply for the funding until Friday, Dec. 30.
The grant requires a "local match" of 50%. Parson said this means if a project costs around $100,000, the local jail itself is responsible for $50,000.
The grant can only be used for equipment, supplies and contractual expenses for jail maintenance and improvements.
“This $10 million grant opportunity is to provide support to county jails to ensure facilities are safe and secure for staff, inmates, and visitors," Parson said.
The applications are only accepted through the Missouri Department of Public Safety online WebGrants System.
Funds were made available through ARPA funds and Missouri HB3020.
Local ARPA funds can also be used to help with the local match, according to a news release.
Recipients of the grant will be notified of the awards in March 2023 and the funds must be used by June 30, 2026.