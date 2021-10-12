JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced five new acting directors will take over different departments in the cabinet, according to a press release.
Maggie Kost will be the new Department of Economic Development (DED) Acting Director when current Director Rob Dixon departs for his new job with Ameren Missouri later this month.
Kost is currently the DED Deputy Direct and oversees the department's administrative division.
Valerie Huhn will become the Department of Mental Health Acting Director. Current Director Mark Stringer is retiring at the end of October, and Huhn will take over then.
Robert Knodell will become the Department of Social Services Acting Director next week. Knodell is currently the Deputy Chief of Staff to Gov. Parson and will resign before joining DSS.
Ken Zellers will become the Office of Administration Acting Commissioner. Zellers is currently the Director of the Department of Revenue (DOR) and will take over for Sarah Steelman. Steelman has stepped down as OA Commissioner and the move is effective immediately.
Joseph Plaggenberg will become the Department of Revenue Acting Director, effective immediately. Plaggenberg currently serves as General Counsel for the DOR.
"This transition in state government will better position our cabinet to provide the best possible service to Missourians in the coming years. We look forward to our new leaders helping us continue our momentum and bring greater opportunity to Missourians all across the state," Parson said.