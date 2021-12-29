JEFFERSON CITY − Governor Mike Parson announced Missouri's new directors for the Department of Mental Health and Department of Revenue during a press conference Wednesday.
Valeri Huhn will serve as the director of Missouri's Department of Mental Health (DMH), effective Jan. 1. Current director Mark Stringer is retiring at the end of the year.
Effective Jan. 3, Wayne Wallingford will take over as director of the Department of Revenue (DNR), replacing Joseph Plaggenberg, who was appointed as acting director in October.
Huhn previously served as deputy director of the DMH since 2020 and has been part of the DMH senior management team since 2014, according to a news release.
She began her work in state government in 2000, serving as a budget and planning analyst for the Office of Budget and Planning. She also previously worked in the Department of Health and Senior Services, the Office of Administration and the Department of Social Services.
"Valerie has extensive knowledge and experience in state government and has been a key leader at DMH for nearly eight years," Gov. Parson said. "Valerie replaces Director Mark Stringer who leaves behind some big shoes to fill, but we are confident in her abilities and excited to welcome her to the team."
Wallingford served in the State Senate from 2013-2020 and is currently a member of the Missouri House of Representatives, representing Cape Girardeau.
He also served as the chief people officer for the McDonald's corporation in southeast Missouri, the vice president of operations for iSOLD IT in central Missouri and held various management positions for the Taco Bell corporation.
Wallington was in the Air Force for nearly 25 years and worked as the chief of the Intelligence Division in the United Kingdom and chief of the Electronic Intelligence Analysis Division in Hawaii, among other roles.
"Wayne has proven himself as a leader in state government and has extensive executive level management experience in the corporate world and as a decorated U.S. military veteran," Gov. Parson said. "We look forward to him implementing his vision at the Department of Revenue and providing the best possible service to the citizens of Missouri."