JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson announced the appointment of three individuals to the UM System Board of Curators Monday.
Attorney Robert Blitz of St. Louis was appointed to the board's 2nd Congressional District seat. He will replace incumbent curator Greg Hoberock, who had served past his term's expiration date.
Orthodontist Robert Fry of Greenwood was appointed to the board's 4th Congressional District seat, and philanthropist Jeanne Sinquefield of Westphalia was appointed to the board's 3rd Congressional District seat. Both seats had been vacant.
The new members of the Board of Curators were among several appointments made by Gov. Parson including to the Missouri State Board of Governors and the Missouri Mining Commission.