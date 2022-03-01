JEFFERSON CITY − Gov. Mike Parson announced Paula Nickelson as the acting director of the state's Department of Health and Senior Services Tuesday.
Nickelson has worked in the DHSS for over 22 years. Nickelson will be sworn in as acting director Tuesday afternoon. Because she is the acting director, Gov. Parson does not have to put her up for confirmation in the Senate.
Parson and Nickelson spoke to reporters and took questions during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
"Paula was a key player in Missouri's COVID-19 response efforts and has been a valued member at DHSS for more than 22 years. We are confident in her abilities and proud to welcome her to our Cabinet as we move forward from the COVID pandemic and prepare for what comes next in public health," Parson said.
In her time with DHSS, Nickelson has worked in maternal-child health, chronic disease prevention, and emergency preparedness and response.
In Tuesday's press conference, Nickelson outlined her goals for the department.
"We will be focusing on the state’s leading causes of morbidity and mortality; prioritizing health equity; and ensuring updated data systems, performance management, and operational excellence tools are in place so we can serve Missourians in the best ways possible," she said.
Nickelson earned her bachelor's of science in psychology from the University of Central Missouri and her master's of education from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Tuesday's announcement comes after former director Donald Kauerauf resigned from the position on Feb. 1. State senators did not confirm his nomination after protestors took to the Capitol to demonstrate against his appointment. Protestors said Kauerauf supported vaccine mandates, but he never publicly stated support for mandates.
Following Kauerauf's resignation, Parson temporarily appointed Richard Moore as acting director. Moore serves as general counsel for DHSS.