JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson signed the Fiscal Year 2024 state operating and capital improvement budget bills on Friday, making historic approvals that will affect Missouri infrastructure, education systems, workforce, early childhood programs and public safety resources.
The approved state operating budget is approximately $51.8 billion, including $15.2 billion in general revenue. Parson issued 201 line-item vetoes, totaling $555.3 million. To view the complete list of budget approvals and vetoes click here.
Parson's office said the budget prioritizes investments in education, workforce development systems and early childhood programs. For these areas, the budget includes:
- $3.6 billion to fully fund the K-12 Foundation Formula for a fifth year
- $233 million to fully fund school transportation needs for a second year
- $70.8 million core funding increase for state higher education institution
- $78 million to increase rates for child care providers
- $56 million for public and charter schools to provide pre-K programs to all students qualifying for free and reduced lunch
- $26 million for private child care providers to offer pre-K programs to students qualifying for free and reduced lunch.
The budget has an $82 million increase in funding for early childhood education, which is the largest in the state’s history. Parson's office said this is a step toward ensuring every child from birth to 5 has access to quality care and education.
The budget bills also include funding for infrastructure projects:
- $2.8 billion to expand and rebuild I-70 across the state from Kansas City to St. Louis
- $379 million to boost road and bridge projects within the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program
- $248 million for broadband deployment in unserved and underserved communities; and
- $60 million for safety improvements at railroad crossings.
In total, including competitive grants and one-time funding, the UM System could receive up to $789.5 million next fiscal year.
University of Missouri System officials shared their appreciation for the funding support in the budget bills. The bills set the core funding of the UM System’s four universities to approximately $488 million, which was an increase of more than $25 million compared to last year and the largest core funding in the history of the UM System, according to a news release from the system.
"Nearly half of our students graduate with zero debt, more than 93% of our students achieve their post-graduation goals and two-thirds of our graduates stay in the state of Missouri following graduation," said Michael Williams, chair of the UM Board of Curators. "The state’s unwavering support means we’re able to fulfill our mission to students and, in turn, our graduates are propelling the state of Missouri forward."
The UM System’s core funding includes:
- $24 million to support the university’s central land-grant mission
- $101 million to help fund students who are pursuing their first doctorates in certain degrees, including dentistry, law, medicine, optometry, pharmacy and veterinary medicine
- $80 million to support research and development operations
In addition to the core budget increases, the MU received funding to support multiple centers and projects:
- $5 million to support the Fisher Delta Research Center
- $325,000 for the MU School of Law’s Veterans Clinic
- $275,000 for the Greenley Research Center
- $120,000 for the Rice Breeders Association.
"With this budget, our administration has done the right thing – the conservative thing – to make strategic investments and maintain responsible spending," Parson said. "When faced with this generational opportunity, we've cut taxes, put hard-earned dollars back in Missourians pockets, and invested in long-awaited projects that will improve the lives of Missourians for years to come. That's what real, responsible conservatism looks like, and we aren't done yet."