Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 423 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOND CLINTON MARION WASHINGTON IN SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS CALHOUN JERSEY MADISON MONROE RANDOLPH SAINT CLAIR IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI AUDRAIN BOONE CALLAWAY COLE MONITEAU OSAGE IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI CRAWFORD FRANKLIN GASCONADE JEFFERSON LINCOLN MONTGOMERY SAINT CHARLES SAINT LOUIS SAINT LOUIS CITY WARREN WASHINGTON IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI IRON MADISON SAINT FRANCOIS SAINTE GENEVIEVE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTON, BELLEVILLE, CAHOKIA, CENTRALIA, CHESTER, COLUMBIA, EDWARDSVILLE, FARMINGTON, FULTON, JEFFERSON CITY, MEXICO, SAINT CHARLES, SAINT LOUIS, SALEM, SPARTA, SULLIVAN, UNION, AND WASHINGTON.