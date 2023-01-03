JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson said the state will carry out the execution of Amber McLaughlin as scheduled Tuesday, a news release confirmed.
McLaughlin is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the 2003 murder of Beverly Guenther. She will be the first openly transgender person to be executed in the United States.
"McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law," Parson said in the news release. "McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal."
The news release from the governor's office referred to McLaughlin by her dead name, "Scott," which she stopped using after transitioning.
McLaughlin petitioned Parson's office for clemency, citing mental health issues.
Michelle Smith with Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty said that while the jury convicted McLaughlin, the death penalty was not their decision. That was the decision of a former St. Louis County judge. Missouri is one of only two states that allows judges to do this.
"We have heard [Gov. Parson] in the past say things like, you know, 'we have to respect the jury's verdict and the jury's decision,' so I just want him to stick with those things he says he upholds," Smith said. "That's not what's happening in Amber's case."
Many people joined Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty for protests across the state, including Jefferson City and Columbia.
One protestor in Jefferson City said he's against capital punishment in any situation.
"I think Amber deserves to be in prison for the rest of her life for the crime that she committed," Jay Castilow said. "I don't think that anyone, anyone should be executed in the state of Missouri."
For others, this particular case was personal. Michaela Joy Kraemer has known Amber for months through the Metro Trans Umbrella Group.
"I wish I could have a longer relationship with Amber," Kraemer said.
She also mentioned she was upset by Governor Parson's use of Amber's dead name in his statement.
"I think that shows really what it is like to be a trans Missourian," Kraemer said.