JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson pardoned 12 people Monday and names were officially released on Wednesday.
Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals that have been pardoned.
The list of people that have been pardoned can be found below:
- Stacy Brake
- Scott Nelson
- Jason Schwermer
- Matt Musselman
- Patrick Laughlin
- Timothy Smith
- Candy Sims
- Charles Testerment
- Stanley Johnson
- Randy Westerhouse
- Darren Huelsman
- Victoria Buford