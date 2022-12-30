JEFFERSON CITY – Governor Mike Parson issued 21 pardons and approved two commutations throughout December.
Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and will be sent to individuals who have been pardoned. Families have been or are in the process of being notified, according to a press release from the governor's office.
Since the start of his administration, Parson has granted 434 pardons, approved 20 commutations and denied or closed more than 1,800 applications.
On Friday, the following names were released.
Pardons
- Lawrence Shad
- Russell Cameron
- Billy Setliff
- Buddy Butts
- Lawanda Lomax
- Bettina Rogers
- Emmite Barton
- Johnna Wilson
- Quentin Pierce
- Brian Kenniston
- Matthew Branch
- Gary Mills
- Clay Storey
- Daniel McCandless
- William Ritchey
- Ryan Benefiel
- Martin Ing
- Chad Bellinger
- Russell Roe
- Tommy Anthony
- Patricia Bock-Hathaway
Commutations
- Felix Key
- Rudolfo Villalobos