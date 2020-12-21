JEFFERSON CITY-- Governor Mike Parson granted pardons to 24 individuals and commuted four sentences Monday, according to his office.
According to the press release, the individuals have "demonstrated a changed lifestyle and desire to move on from past behaviors."
Today, I have granted pardons to 24 individuals who have demonstrated a changed lifestyle and desire to move on from past behaviors. 🔗https://t.co/rPe8p7slP3 pic.twitter.com/A69pco5ZQ0— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) December 21, 2020
“If we are to be a society that believes in forgiveness and second chances, then it is the next chapter in these individuals lives that will matter most,” Gov. Parson said. “We are encouraged and hopeful that these individuals will take full advantage of this opportunity.”
Gov. Parson also commuted three prior drug offenders to house arrest. The offenders were made parole ineligible by a statute that was repealed by the Missouri General Assembly. The three will serve the remainder of their prison terms under supervised house arrest.
Gov. Parson has also commuted the sentence of a female drug offender.
The individuals have been notified and paperwork has been filed.
The names will not immediately be released in the interest of privacy.
The governor will continue to review clemency files and intends to keep working to reduce the backlog. At the last report, there were 3,695 pending clemency applications.