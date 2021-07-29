JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson is one of 12 Republican governors joining the legal effort to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

On July 22, the state of Mississippi filed arguments calling on the court to overturn the ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Mississippi's attorney general argues it should be up to states to regulate abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb.

NEW: 12 GOP governors who back Mississippi's effort to have Roe v. Wade overruled asked SCOTUS to let states to regulate abortion "based on the latest scientific knowledge." Doing so, they say, "would produce positive results [and] deescalat[e] tensions on this divisive topic" — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) July 29, 2021

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, joined by Parson and 10 other governors, filed an amicus brief Thursday, adding their voices to Mississippi's call. In the brief, McMaster said Roe v. Wade, as well as the related 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision, "upset the Constitutional balance between States and the Federal Government."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"In perhaps no area of law is that judicial intrusion into State sovereignty greater than abortion," the brief says. "Justices on this Court and circuit court judges have consistently recognized that the original understanding of the Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process Clause does not include any right to terminate the life of an unborn child. Indeed, none of this Court’s major abortion decisions—including Roe v. Wade...and Planned Parenthood of Southeast Pennsylvania v. Casey...claims otherwise. Nevertheless, half a century ago, this Court (without any consideration of the original meaning of the Fourteenth Amendment) found a constitutional right to abortion somewhere in the Constitution. The challenge to Roe comes amid recent passage in numerous states of varying forms of abortion regulation, many aimed at regulating the legality of procedures early on in the developmental cycle of the fetus."

"The judicial constitutionalization of abortion represents an unwarranted intrusion into the sovereign sphere of the States," the brief says. "Returning to the States the plenary authority to regulate abortion without federal interference would restore the proper (i.e., constitutional) relationship between the States and the Federal Government."

Along with McMaster and Parson, the brief was signed by the governors of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Oklahoma and Texas.

You can read the full amicus brief here.