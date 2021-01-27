Just over two weeks after he was sworn in for his first full term as Missouri's 57th Governor, Mike Parson held his annual State of the State address Wednesday afternoon, a speech marked by discussions of the ongoing pandemic and his policies for the upcoming year.
Although typically held in the House of Representatives, the address was moved to the Senate floor due to COVID-19 concerns.
The pandemic was the focal point of his speech. The governor began by highlighting Missouri's accomplishments, including the distribution of over $520 million dollars in CARES Act funds and over $11 billion in small business loans to offset the financial hardships of COVID-19.
Parson spoke on Missouri's vaccination plan, too, reminding legislators of the nearly 400,000 doses administered to Missourians so far. He did not mention, however, Missouri's dead last ranking in vaccine rollout among all 50 U.S. states.
"The bottom line is that we have been working day in and day out to fight COVID-19 while also dealing with civil unrest, violent crime and a difficult budget," Parson said of the past 10 months.
Parson emphasized that although it is important to remember the challenges he's experienced during his governorship, it is equally necessary to recognize the "many great accomplishments we’ve had."
These accomplishments include the expansion and development of various Missouri businesses, which resulted in nearly 10,000 new jobs.
Parson emphasized that although the pandemic has taken a toll on businesses and employment, Missourians have learned to bounce back. Missouri has reported 71% job recovery and has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, he explained.
But Parson said he wants to continue to make Missouri a better place: "A better place to raise a family, a better place to find a job, a better place to open a business and a better place for our children and grandchildren to achieve the American Dream."
Parson proposed a variety of new programs and policies, including the Office of Childhood, a COVID-19 liability protection bill for local businesses, continued law enforcement training and increased funding for telehealth and mental health services.
Parson wrapped up his speech by thanking all of Missouri's frontline workers for their continued efforts and support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Missouri, it is our time," Parson said. "It is an honor and privilege to remain the 57th Governor of the State of Missouri. God Bless Missouri, and God Bless the United States of America."