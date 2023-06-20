JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that Jamie Birch will serve on his senior staff as director of policy, effective immediately.
Birch formerly served on Parson's staff as the deputy director of policy.
"We've greatly enjoyed having Jamie on the team, and Missourians will be better served by having her in this leadership role," Parson said in a news release.
Birch joined the Office of Missouri Governor in December 2020. She has served as Justice Reinvestment coordinator; American Rescue Plan Act project management co-leader; a member of the Missouri Blue Ribbon Commission; and co-leader of the Missouri Governor's Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Veterans, Service Members and Their Families.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the State of Missouri and to continue working on Governor Parson’s team in this new role,” Birch said in the release.
Prior to joining the Governor's Office, Birch served as the legislative director for the Missouri Public Service Commission. She also worked in Arizona state government as a policy advisor for Arizona Gov. Janice Brewer.
Birch earned a bachelor of arts in political science from Arizona State University and a master of public administration from MU, the release said.