JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian national flag, beginning at sunset Tuesday, until sunrise on Friday.
Starting tonight, we will light the Capitol dome blue and yellow to show that Missouri stands with the people of #Ukraine and the defense of democracy. pic.twitter.com/Z8HZtRxcli— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 2, 2022
“Starting tonight, we will light the Capitol dome blue and yellow to show that Missouri stands with the people of Ukraine and the defense of democracy," Gov. Parson said. "Missouri stands with and supports Ukraine, as the world again learns that freedom is not free. Democracy is a threat to power-hungry oppressors, and for that same reason, we must always protect it."
The colors show solidarity with the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and democracy against Russian invasion.
"We join the rest of the nation and the world in expressing our condemnation of the attacks on Ukraine and this Russian assault on democracy," Missouri House of Representatives Majority Leader, Dean Plocher said. "We are proud that the Capitol dome will shine blue and yellow, showing that Missourians stand in solidarity with the freedom-loving people of Ukraine as they fight against Putin's tyranny."