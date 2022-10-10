JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, Oct. 30, as Weatherization Day in Missouri.
Weatherization Day is an opportunity to highlight the impact of the Department of Natural Resources’ Weatherization Assistance Program on Missouri citizens, jobs and small businesses, according to a press release.
The program provides low-income Missouri households with cost-effective, energy-efficient home improvements, particularly those with elderly or disabled members, children, and persons with physical disabilities. Its objectives are to lower utility bills and improve comfort while ensuring health and safety.
Weatherization measures include air sealing to reduce infiltration, insulation, water heater blankets, energy-efficient lighting replacement, and heating and cooling system repair or replacement. Homeowners and tenants with their landlord’s permission are eligible for the program if their household income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
“It is important to recognize the importance of those programs that ensure that all residents, especially those living at or below the federal poverty level, have the opportunity to live in energy efficient, healthy, safe, and comfortable homes as provided for by the Weatherization Assistance Program,” Gov. Parson said in the proclamation.
The Weatherization Assistance Program funding is administered by the department’s Division of Energy through a network of 18 sub grantees, according to a press release.
To learn more about the department's Weatherization Assistance Program, visit dnr.mo.gov/energy/weatherization.
For more information about Weatherization Day, visit dnr.mo.gov/energy/get-involved/weatherization-day.