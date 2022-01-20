COLUMBIA - During Gov. Mike Parson's State of the State address on Wednesday, he brought attention to the growing concern of pay amongst new teachers.
According to the National Education Association, Missouri ranks in last place among all U.S. states in average starting salary, at $32,970.
While addressing his colleagues, Parson made it clear this trend is not what he wants to see continue to happen.
"Missouri is currently ranked 50th in the United States for starting teacher pay," Parson said. "This is unacceptable and we must do better."
His plan to fix this issue is to raise the starting pay for new teachers to $38,000.
In a rare moment of unity, Democrats in attendance stood in applause at Parson's idea.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has been advocating for higher wages for quite some time, and there is happiness that the Governor is moving forward with this idea.
"We are really pleased to see the Governor making teacher starting pay a priority for us," Dr. Margie Vandeven, commissioner at the DESE, said. "It is much needed right now, with Missouri ranking 50th in the nation."
At MU's College of Education, many students did not know of the high pay disparity between Missouri and other states.
"It is kind of disappointing to be honest," Kennady Forrer, a junior studying elementary education, said. "I have been in the classrooms a lot and they work really hard at what they do."
Low wages have also led to more than 50% of teachers leaving the field by their fifth year, according to the Governor's speech on Wednesday.
The minimum starting salary for new teachers is $25,000. Forrer believes that a $10,000 raise will lead to her staying in Missouri to teach once she graduates.
"I really like Missouri and I really want to be in Kansas City," Forrer said. "And so with that new $10,000 advantage, that makes me want to stay more."