JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson requested that President Biden issue a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance in the city of St. Louis as well as three counties eastern Missouri counties.
More than 750 homes out of over 1,000 that were assessed had sustained major damage. The assessments were conducted by eight joint Preliminary Damage Assessment teams, including crews from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The assessments also showed that 131 of 206 businesses that were examined had sustained major damage.
Gov. Parson requested individual assistance, which would allow eligible residents to seek federal assistance with temporary housing, housing repairs and replacement of damaged possessions. Eligible residents include those in the city of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis and St. Charles counties.
Joint assessments also determined more than $35 million in damages to uninsured infrastructure and emergency response costs were incurred. If public assistance is approved, it would allow local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies to seek federal assistance for financial reimbursement of costs, including repair and replacement costs for infrastructure damage.