JEFFERSON CITY -- Governor Mike Parson has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approve a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance for seven counties in Missouri after severe storms swept across the state Dec. 10.
"Our local, state and federal assessment teams have documented extensive damage to electric power systems and other public infrastructure," Gov. Parson said.
He also noted that disaster assistance will be necessary to finish permanent repairs and alleviate the costly damage in hard-hit communities.
Gov. Parson is requesting assistance for Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds and Wayne counties.
If approved, local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies may seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recover costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged buildings, bridges, roads and other public infrastructure.
The joint preliminary damage assessments, conducted by the State Emergency Management Agency, FEMA and local officials estimated a total of more than $27 million in damage to public infrastructure and emergency response costs eligible for federal assistance.
Multi-agency resource centers (MARC) were hosted in Defiance on Dec. 17 and Hayti on Dec. 18 to assist disaster survivors with unmet needs. These MARCs served 100 families in total.