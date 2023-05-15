JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed House bill 15, a second supplemental budget bill for fiscal year 2023, into law Monday.
HB 15 will provide more than $2 billion to allow state government operations to continue to go uninterrupted through the end of the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Today, I signed House Bill 15, a second supplemental budget bill for FY23, into law. This bill provides critical funding for K-12 education, higher education, public safety, mental health, and transportation, among others.
The bill will provide funding for K-12 education, higher education, public safety, mental health, transportation and other areas. Funding within the bill includes:
- $217 million for school nutrition programs
- $75 million for state for state aid to charter schools
- $3 million for career and technical education programs in K-12 schools
- $800,000 for the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant Program
- $175,000 for the Missouri Blue Scholarship
"This bill provides critical funding to support the education of our kids and the development of Missouri's workforce, and we are happy to sign it into law today," Parson said. "We thank the General Assembly for passing this legislation and ensuring state government continues to operate smoothly."
The package excessing more than $2 billion includes a $427 million in general revenue, $1.45 billion in federal funds and $176 million in other funds.
Parson said he issued one line item veto, which was $25,000 to the Missouri Department of Transportation for audit costs. The governor said the line item was not recommended as an emergency appropriation, therefore, it does not align with the Constitutional requirements of a supplement appropriation bill.
Funding for the same audit program is included in the FY 2024 budget.