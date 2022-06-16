MISSOURI − Gov. Mike Parson signed six new bills into law Thursday during a ceremony at the Capitol.
Some of these bills have been in the making for years, and some have just been awaiting approvals.
The laws, which go into effect Aug. 28, include the following:
Senate bill 718
SB 718 has 10 provisions within the bill, representing a number of new modifications to state statute:
- Designates the third week of September as HBCU week to raise awareness of HBCUs in Missouri;
- Allows the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development to assist students with the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act application process, promoting career and technical education in Missouri;
- Creates a $3,000 maximum tax credit for physicians who provide preceptorship training to medical students;
- Establishes the "Dual Credit and Dual Enrollment Scholarship Act" and provides qualifying students a scholarship equal to the tuition and fees paid for dual enrollment courses;
- Requires Missouri high schools to offer a minimum of one computer science course to students;
- Allows postsecondary institutions and associated employees to assist with opportunities for student-athletes to earn compensation for their name, image, and likeness (NIL);
- Creates the Workforce Diploma Program to help adults obtain a high school diploma;
- Requires public higher education institutions to post the suicide and crisis lifeline number on student ID cards;
- Requires Missouri public higher education institutions to grant course credit to any student who scores a three or higher on an advanced placement examination; and
- Provides bankruptcy protections for Missouri 529 college savings plans.
Parson said the previsions for the NIL will be a great help to college athletes all over the state.
"You know, people make money off athletes every day," Parson said. "And the commercial markets, you know, whether that's universities or anybody, and they're getting paid to do that. There's no reason we don't have kids out there or young athletes out there that maybe don't have the resources as some do to be able to get paid for their abilities. There's nothing wrong with that. And they should get paid for that."
Parson said he believes athletes should be getting some requisite for what they provide to universities across the state.
"I think those athletes deserve, have an opportunity for endorsements and have to get a little money for what they're doing," Parson said. "If you're an athlete, and you work really hard to be a good athlete, it's just not given to you to be an athlete, you got to work at that... You deserve to be rewarded for that hard work you've done and and I think this is an opportunity for those students and athletes to be able to get a little piece of the pie."
Senate bill 799
SB 799 modifies the offense of escaping from custody to be a Class A misdemeanor unless the person was under arrest for a felony, in which case it is a Class E felony; or the offense is committed by means of a deadly weapon or holding a person hostage, in which case it is a Class A felony.
Senate bill 725
SB 725 prohibits a newly elected ambulance board member from running for reelection if they do not attend ambulance board member training and modifies the Ground Ambulance Reimbursement Allowance to allow ambulance districts to maintain up to $10 million in provider tax funding coming into the state.
Senate bill 655
SB 655 increases the minimum age for marriage from 15 to 16 years, modifies the sex offender registry system and eliminates the statute of limitations for sexual offenses committed against minors.
House bill 2162
HB 2162 allows the Department of Health and Senior Services director to issue a standing order for Naltrexone and will also allow the Department of Corrections and Judiciary to use the Opioid Addiction Fund if approved by the General Assembly.
House bill 1472
HB 1472 changes state laundering statue to account for new technologies, including cryptocurrencies. This bill will also give prosecutors more tools to fight against human trafficking in the state.