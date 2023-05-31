JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Wednesday declaring a drought alert in the state of Missouri.
Currently, the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that all or portions of 60 Missouri counties are experiencing moderate, severe or extreme drought conditions.
Governor Parson signed an executive order today declaring a "Drought Alert" in Missouri.Drought conditions have been present in much of the state for several weeks.The Drought Monitor is released every Thursday, so a new update comes tomorrow (June 1, 2023) #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/Ckdux5uLlL— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 31, 2023
The executive order activates Missouri's Drought Assessment Committee and requests that all Missouri and federal agencies participate as needed.
The committee's first meeting will be held at 2 p.m. next Wednesday, June 7. It will assess drought conditions and share recommendations to Parson by Friday, June 9.
"With the summer months fast approaching, we want to be proactive to help mitigate the impacts of drought conditions we are experiencing," Parson said. "Missouri farmers and ranchers often bear the brunt of the consequences of drought, and we are already starting to see early effects on crops and livestock. While we cannot control the weather, we are committed to doing everything we can to alleviate the strain drought causes for our agricultural families and protect our food supply chains."
Local condition reports work to provide a better understanding the impact of fast-moving droughts. Citizens can also submit information about local drought conditions at Condition Monitoring Observer Reports.
The order will expire on Dec. 1, unless otherwise extended.
A variety of resources are online and the Department of Natural Resources continues to add information on drought mitigation and assistance opportunities as it becomes available.