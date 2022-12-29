JEFFERSON CITY − Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday to continue allowing registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers owned by Gygr-Gas.
Parson signed a similar order earlier this month that was set to expire Jan. 1. The new order extends the relief until Jan. 31.
"Through this order, we are allowing additional flexibility for Gygr-Gas customers to seek permanent propane service through other providers," Parson said. "With extreme cold affecting our state in the last week and winter months still ahead, we must do all we can to help Missouri families impacted by Gygr-Gas stay warm."
Parson signed the original order on Dec. 15 to support Gygr-Gas customers after the company ceased business operations and was no longer serving its customers. The stop left thousands of Missourians across 42 counties without propane service.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt also has taken legal action against Gygr-Gas.
Schmitt encourages Missourians aggrieved by Gygr-Gas’s alleged actions to contact his office at 800-392-8222, or to submit a complaint online.