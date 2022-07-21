JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order Thursday to accelerate drought response actions in Missouri.
Executive Order 22-04 calls upon the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to activate the Drought Assessment Committee and associated drought impact teams.
Gov. Parson held a press conference Thursday announcing the executive order and its stipulations. He was joined by DNR Director Dru Buntin, Department of Conservation Director Sara Parker Pauley, and Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn.
"I know on my farm that conditions have deteriorated quickly, and we are hearing the same reports from countless other farm and ranch families across the state," Gov. Parson said in a release issued Thursday. "Our farmers are a critical resource for our state, and it is important that we assist them as much as possible through this difficult time."
63 percent of the state is showing signs of drought according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture's weekly market report.
The Executive Order declares a drought alert for 53 counties in southern and central Missouri, primarily counties south of the Missouri River.
According to the release, Gov. Parson has directed all state agencies to assist communities struggling from drought conditions "through temporary suspension of administrative rules, appropriation, or other means of support..."
Gov. Parson also directed the Departments of Natural Resources and Conservation to allow farmers to have access to water at state parks and conservation areas. The DNR will examine if state park areas can provide hay.
The Soil and Water Conservation Commission will hold a special session Mon., July 25 to consider assistance that can be provided to help Missouri farmers.
Over 1.5 million people in Missouri are affected by the current drought according to the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS).