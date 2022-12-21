JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson signed executive order 22-10 Wednesday, temporarily relaxing hours of service regulations for commercial motor vehicles that transport propane.

Parson said this is due to low temperatures hitting the state.

“With bitter cold temperatures expected to impact much of the state and nation into the holiday weekend, the demand for heating fuel will only rise. We want to do our part to prevent significant fuel distribution delays,” Parson said. “This Order will help meet this need and protect the well-being of Missourians by allowing truck drivers more time to distribute propane fuel to homes and businesses across the state.”

The current federal and state regulations limit the number of hours commercial truck drivers can operate to 11 consecutive hours. The executive order temporarily suspends these regulations. No other petroleum products or fuels are covered under the Order.

The order maintains all other regulations and safety requirements associated with commercial transportation.

It take effect immediately and remain in effect until Jan. 3, unless otherwise extended.

